Home improvement retailer The Home Depot’s Canada arm was found sharing people’s in-store purchase e-receipts with Facebook owner Meta without the knowledge or consent of those consumers, according to Canada’s privacy watchdog.

An investigation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) found that The Home Depot, via Meta’s Offline Conversions program, collected customer email addresses and high-level in-store purchase information at store checkouts since 2018.

This information was then sent to Meta.

“In this case, it is unlikely that The Home Depot customers would have expected that their personal information would be shared with a third-party social media platform simply because they opted for an electronic receipt,” said Commissioner Philippe Dufresne, in a statement.

The company however stopped sharing customer information with Meta in October 2022.

A spokesperson at The Home Deport responded to the comment pointing out that this is specific to the Canadian division and the relevant privacy laws there. It points out how the U.S. division of The Home Depot does not use this technology and did not specify the details.

The information collected by the home-goods chain was sent to Meta to verify whether the customer had a Facebook account. If they did, Meta then compared the person’s in-store purchase to The Home Depot’s ads on the platform to measure and report on the effectiveness of those ads.

While the spokesperson from The Home Depot said it used Meta’s analytics tool for non-sensitive information, details of a person’s in-store purchases could be classified as “highly sensitive” information, the privacy regulators point out. Details such as a person’s health or sexuality were revealed.

Still, Meta’s Offline Conversions contractual terms allow the tech giant to use such information for its own business purposes, including user profiling and targeted advertising.

Previously, businesses in the U.S., such as Sephora, have come in the crosshair of regulators for similar data mishaps and privacy law violations that have cost them millions of dollars in fines.

The Home Depot argued that it relied on implied consent and its privacy statement can be found on its website and printed out upon request at retail locations. The privacy statement states how the company plans to use the information for business purposes like “marketing, customer service and business analytics” along with third parties.

The OPC rejected The Home Depot’s argument stating that the privacy statements The Home Depot relied on for consent were not readily available to customers at the check-out counter and that consumers would have no reason to seek them out.

Meanwhile, The Home Depot’s privacy statement was unclear and did not clearly elicit the practice in question.

While no fines have been levied on The Home Depot, the OPC has recommended the retailer stop sharing a customer’s e-receipt details with Meta until they can seek valid consent from consumers.

The company is also required to implement measures for consumers’ opt-in consent before sharing such information. Additionally, the company is required to strengthen its privacy statement and include a detailed explanation of its practices and how customers can withdraw consent.