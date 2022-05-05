TAG: TikTok Achieves Trustworthy Accountability Group Certified Against Fraud Status

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..
The Trustworthy Accountability Group confirmed that TikTok has achieved TAG Certified Against Fraud status for 2022, meaning that the video creation platform set industry best practices in order to ensure that ads are served in a fraud-free safe environment to actual people.