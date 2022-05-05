Platforms

TAG: TikTok Achieves Trustworthy Accountability Group Certified Against Fraud Status

The platform works with a white-labeled Media Rating Council-certified invalid traffic partner

100% of TikTok's impressions are analytzedTikTok/Trustworthy Accountability Group
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

4 mins ago

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..

The Trustworthy Accountability Group confirmed that TikTok has achieved TAG Certified Against Fraud status for 2022, meaning that the video creation platform set industry best practices in order to ensure that ads are served in a fraud-free safe environment to actual people.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Pinterest TV Studio Livestreaming App Hits App Stores With Little Fanfare

By David Cohen

NewFronts

How Nielsen, Comscore, Samba TV and Innovid Measured Up at NewFronts

By Mollie Cahillane

A woman reading an emotional letter on camera
AdFreak

An Audition Gets Deeply Personal in Teleflora’s Emotional Mother’s Day Ad

By Sara Century

C-Suite

Cameo Lays Off One-Quarter of Its Staff

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil