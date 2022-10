Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech , Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25% .

Social logins, the options people have to log in to a website with credentials from their social platforms like Facebook or Google, are increasingly falling out of favor among publishers amid increasing privacy regulation and media companies’ desire to own their relationship with audiences, four sources told Adweek.