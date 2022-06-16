Platforms

Reddit, DoubleVerify Form Exclusive Partnership

The user-generated-content-driven platform can now provide brands with media verification

The two companies said the user-driven nature of Reddit’s platform creates spaces for passionate audiencesstockcam/iStock
By David Cohen

Reddit entered into an exclusive partnership with DoubleVerify under which the digital media measurement platform will enable the platform to provide advertisers with media verification, ensuring that their campaigns are being viewed by real people and in a brand-safe environment, as well as shielded from fraud and appearing in the regions for which they were targeted.

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

