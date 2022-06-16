Reddit, DoubleVerify Form Exclusive Partnership

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Reddit entered into an exclusive partnership with DoubleVerify under which the digital media measurement platform will enable the platform to provide advertisers with media verification, ensuring that their campaigns are being viewed by real people and in a brand-safe environment, as well as shielded from fraud and appearing in the regions for which they were targeted.