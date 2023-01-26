Project Poirot, the DOJ and the Unintended Consequences of Google’s Divesture

The clamor to split up Google’s ad-tech business got a lot louder (and more specific) this week. And while divesting its ad tech units will certainly shake up the display ad ecosystem, not all the outcomes would necessarily be beneficial for marketers.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is pursuing a divestiture of Google’s sell-side ad tech stack under Google Ad Manager, including its ad exchange AdX, and its publisher ad server DFP. This has been spurred by claims that Google systematically diverted business away from rival ad exchanges, underpaid publishers, and limited marketers’ supply, all to benefit its own ad business, the DOJ’s lawsuit alleges.

And while any outcomes from these lawsuits will take years of court battles—the DOJ and a group of state attorneys general sued Google in October 2020 for its position in the online search markets, the case is said to go to trial this year—marketers will feel the repercussions of the changed landscape. This could potentially result in more marketer spend funneled toward Google’s owned and operated properties, or an increase in more effective campaigns from rival tech vendors.

Here’s the primer on what to know about the “Project Poirot” allegations, and the unintended consequences of any potential divesture.

Project Poirot and header bidding

The lawsuit alleges that the advertising behemoth illegally dominated the roughly $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads through anticompetitive acquisitions, self-dealing and forcing web publishers and advertisers to use Google’s ad products and services.

Google devised Project Poirot as a response to header bidding, a technique that became popular in the mid-2010s that increases demand from multiple exchanges to a publisher’s website, and in practice, allowed non-Google ad-tech firms to win more auctions and gain more revenue.

It’s more devious than I imagined. Adam Heimlich, former head of programmatic media at Horizon Media

Project Poirot aimed to thwart header bidding by manipulating the auction such that advertisers using Google’s demand-side platform, DV360, would bid lower on rival exchanges which allowed header bidding (Google’s exchange, AdX, did not permit it). Google was able to use pricing dynamics to ensure rival exchanges got less revenue, along with the publishers using header bidding that these exchanges served.

“And that made no sense to me,” said Adam Heimlich, former head of programmatic media at Horizon Media and co-founder of software company Chalice. “This nefarious tactic of making the first bid artificially low to only bid up if no conversion on the second bid was got, it’s more devious than I imagined.”

Eventually, the program evolved such that Google was reducing DV360 advertiser bids by as much as 90% to the ad exchanges using header bidding.

The consequences? Rival ad exchanges saw a significant loss of transaction volume, the DOJ claims. For example, OpenX experienced a 30% year-on-year decline in DV360 ad spend and was forced to lay off 100 employees. AppNexus/Xandr would lose 31% of DV360 advertiser spend, Rubicon would lose 22%, OpenX would lose 42%, and PubMatic would lose 26%, per the DOJ.

Meanwhile, the fraction of DV360 spend on Google’s own exchange increased from approximately 40% to 70% under Project Poirot.

Google has been previously accused of using auction dynamics to systematically benefit its ad-tech products, via a scheme called Project Bernanke. These allegations came to light in a 2020 lawsuit from a group of attorneys general filed in the southern district of New York, which also alleges Google’s ad-tech business is anti-competitive. That lawsuit revealed yet another scheme Google took to thwart header bidding, dubbed Jedi Blue, where Google allegedly struck a deal to prevent Facebook from entering into the header bidding business.

Heimlich said Project Poirot is more significant to marketers than the other two schemes because of its prolonged effects to degrade auction closing costs and harm rival exchanges while only benefitting Google.

A Google spokesperson said the “DOJ is doubling down on a flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow.”

Unintended consequences of Google’s divestiture

Were regulators to break up Google’s ad-tech stack, arguably, it should level the playing field for rival ad-tech vendors.

However, if Google’s DSP DV360 isn’t incentivized to spend on the Google display network, it could push more of what marketers buy into Google’s owned and operated properties, like its search engine and YouTube, according to Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Café Media.

Consequently, this would reduce reach and flexibility on the open web and might be worse for marketers forced to use other platforms to buy outside of Google’s properties.

Everyone is concerned the DOJ is going to do some consent decree in which Google agrees to stop legacy [systems]. Don Marti, vp of ecosystems innovation at publisher network Café Media

“On the other hand, it might create more pricing pressure on revenue share in different parts of the market, which could be good for marketers and help them get more bang for their buck,” he said.

Meanwhile, other DSPs are already integrating more closely and directly with publishers: Criteo, Amazon, The Trade Desk, and Yahoo have integrated direct-to-publisher paths in order to drive up efficiencies through supply path optimization.

“This would advantage [rivals] over Google…a very interesting change,” Bannister told Adweek.

Finally, Google is planning to deprecate third-party cookies, the currency on which Google’s ad tech runs, and replace it with proposals from Privacy Sandbox, under pressure from regulators. This overhaul, handled by the Chrome browser, a separate business unit from its ad-tech business, could undermine the relevance of any concessions or divestitures the DOJ might win.

“Everyone is concerned the DOJ is going to do some consent decree in which Google agrees to stop legacy [systems] and reimplements it,” in its post-cookie ad tech, said Don Marti, vp of ecosystems innovation at publisher network Café Media.