Overcoming ‘Data Desperation’ As the Deprecation of the Third-Party Cookie Looms

Condé Nast is well-positioned to thrive because of the strategic use of their first-party data

While other legacy media companies struggled to keep up, Condé Nast’s digital ad business thrived in 2021, experiencing nearly 40% growth.
By Alexandra Bower

The digital privacy landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, forcing publishers to exist in a constant state of experimentation. Condé Nast (CN) has navigated these new contours of digital advertising while simultaneously reinventing itself for the modern era. Pamela Drucker Mann, global chief revenue officer at Condé Nast, joined Adweek’s senior media reporter Mark Stenberg at Publishing Week to discuss how the publishing giant has balanced the needs of brands with the privacy of readers through a multi-pronged approach.

