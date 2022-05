Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In the fall of 2018, Sridhar Ramaswamy decided to quit his nearly 16-year stint at Google where he worked on monetizing data for Google’s ad business. Towards the end, Ramaswamy wanted to create a “different and much better product,” he said.