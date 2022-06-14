Adweek Podcasts

Neuro-Insight's Methods Will Help You Better Understand Consumer Behavior

The ad-tech company's insight into the subconscious allows it to interpret human motivation

Pranav Yadav, CEO of Neuro-Insight, Americas and Europe, discusses the nuances behind some of our subconscious decisions.Adweek
By Colin Daniels

2 mins ago

Whether we notice it or not, there’s a reason why we shop the way we do and favor certain types of products over others. For example, you might be drawn toward brands that use clean lines in their advertising, but don’t understand why that is. Ad-tech company Neuro-Insight has the tools to help you understand your buying patterns thanks to its method of studying the subconscious to predict consumer behaviors.

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

