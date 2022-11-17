Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer.

Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.

“In my decades-long career in marketing and communications, from P&G to overseeing 70+ specialty agencies across WPP, I have never encountered tools with more potential to deepen insight, strengthen decision-making and improve business results than what Neuro-Insight offers clients,” said Zweig in a statement. “And I have never worked with a more brilliant and talented marketer, nor anyone so capable of leading Neuro-Insight into the future than Pranav Yadav.”

“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of taking this remarkable company forward as the global CEO,” Yadav said. “I am exhilarated by the task at hand: to take Neuro-Insight from start-up to scale-up, continuing to shake up the industry’s understanding of true insight into consumer behavior.”

The next phase

In addition to Yadav and Zweig, current chairman and inventor of the company’s integral SST technology, Richard Silberstein, PhD, will take on the official title of chief science officer. In this new capacity, he will continue to oversee the application and innovation of this technology while working on bigger picture projects and initiatives. In October, the company further invested in this effort by hiring Dennis Tkach as head of innovation.

Yadav, Zweig and Silberstein will assume their new leadership titles affective immediately. This changeover is happening in time for the company’s first major play of 2023 as it continues a 7-year-old tradition of collaborative Super Bowl work alongside participating brands.

While the tech world currently undergoes a wave of mass layoffs and internal reconstruction, Neuro-Insight’s newly-minted global CEO notes that at this time, Neuro-Insight’s staff will remain unchanged under the shift in leadership as the company eyes “rapid expansion” and substantial scale-up potential in mid-to-late 2023.

Said Yadav, “While this kind of optimism may seem inappropriate given the global economic slowdown, our clients’ faith and reliance on what we deliver has never been stronger and the need for new, reliable and holistic measurement strategies for those at the helm has never been greater and we’re here for it.”