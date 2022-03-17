Ad Tech

NBCU's Latest Tool Lets Advertisers Target Viewers Across Its Entire Streaming Audience

Peacock audience extension aims to add simplicity to the fractured CTV landscape

NBCU's Latest Tool Lets Advertisers Target Viewers Across Its Entire Streaming Audience
'What’s most exciting about this tool is the potential to span across channels,' said Ashley Karim-Kincey, VP of media at creative agency Dagger.NBCUniversal
Headshot of Catherine Perloff
By Catherine Perloff

5 mins ago

CTV may be the biggest growth area in digital advertising right now, but it’s also one of the most fragmented.

Headshot of Catherine Perloff

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Tourism Ireland

Travel & Transportation

Tourism Ireland Turns Billboards Into a Global Music Festival for St. Patrick’s Day

By Brittaney Kiefer

Augmented Reality

Snap Adds AR Certification to Snap Focus Educational Portal

By David Cohen

Augmented Reality

Snap Adds Custom Landmarkers to Lens Studio

By David Cohen

Food & Beverage

Instacart Debuts Shoppable Recipes With TikTok, Hearst Magazines, Tasty

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

You Might Like


The Drive to First-Party Data

By Permutive


Stop Wasting Ad Dollars and Level Up With Mobility Data

By Mike Peralta, VP and GM of Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA


The Newest Member of the Content Marketing Team Is AI

By Brooke Gocklin


What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach

By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE