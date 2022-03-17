Platforms

Meta Taps Zefr for Independent Brand Suitability Reporting on Facebook Feed

The company continues to work closely with GARM on new controls

Surfaces including Instagram Explore, Reels, Stories and video feeds will be added, as will more languagesMeta
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

12 mins ago

Brand suitability provider Zefr will be Meta’s initial partner for providing independent reporting on the context in which ads appear on Facebook Feed.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

Twitter Spruces Up Its Amplify In-Feed Pre-Roll Video Ads

By David Cohen

Platforms

Facebook Removes 3 Networks in Russia for Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior

By David Cohen

Platforms

Instagram Enables Businesses and Creators to Set Age Gates for Each Branded Content Post

By David Cohen

Platforms

Facebook Releases Graph API v9.0, Marketing API v9.0

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

You Might Like


The Drive to First-Party Data

By Permutive


Stop Wasting Ad Dollars and Level Up With Mobility Data

By Mike Peralta, VP and GM of Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA


The Newest Member of the Content Marketing Team Is AI

By Brooke Gocklin


What to Do When Digital Behavior Isn’t Enough to Target Who You Want to Reach

By Kasha Cacy, Global CEO, ENGINE