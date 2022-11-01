Meta Receives MRC Accreditation for Content-Level Brand Safety on Facebook

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
An effort to undertake and release independent, third-party assessments of Facebook’s brand safety and suitability solutions that began in August 2020 was recognized Tuesday, as the Media Rating Council granted accreditation for content-level brand safety on Facebook.