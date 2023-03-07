Chat & Messaging

Messenger: How to Use the Women's History Month Chat Theme

This option adds shades of pink and orange to conversations

The Women's History Month chat theme is available in the Messenger and Instagram applicationsMeta
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

1 min ago

March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, Messenger released a “Women’s History Month” chat theme called “Power of Us” by Sarah Cliff.

When this theme is activated in a conversation, the conversation’s quick reaction emoji will automatically change to the sparkles emoji.

Our guide will show you how to use the Women’s History Month chat theme in the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

image

Step 3: Tap the “Women’s History Month” chat theme.

image

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

image

