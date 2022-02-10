Ad Tech

Long Before Lawsuits, Publishers Have Puzzled at Google’s Ad Auction Irregularities

Access to data and higher volumes not translating to better take rates

Publishers say Google ad auctions often lack transparency. Illustration: Adweek
Headshot of Catherine Perloff
By Catherine Perloff

5 mins ago

The fresh allegations that Google rigged ad auctions in their favor is hardly surprising for publishers.

Headshot of Catherine Perloff

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Ad Tech

‘Hurt All Constituents’: Fresh Concern Over Google’s Alleged Ad Auction Rigging

By Catherine Perloff

Visual OOH ad from Adomni

Ad Tech

Ad-Tech Company Adomni Is Targeting Voters in Digital Out-of-Home Spots

By Tiffany Moustakas

Platforms

Facebook Urges Apple to Think of the Small Businesses With iOS 14 Changes

By David Cohen

Media

Verizon Sells AOL and Yahoo for $5 Billion

By Scott Nover

Microlearning
View All


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

You Might Like


Is the Metaverse Actually Safe for Brands and Consumers?

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


Walgreens Advertising Group Looks to the Future of Retail Media

By Joe Doran


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans