LinkedIn: How to Turn On Open to Work

Professionals can let others know they're interested in new opportunities

LinkedIn users can let others know they're open to new work opportunitiesLinkedIn
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

41 seconds ago

LinkedIn’s Open to Work feature allows users to tell other LinkedIn members and/or recruiters that they’re interested in new work opportunities. Users can decide whether this information is shared with everyone on LinkedIn or only recruiters. If a user decides to share this information with everyone on LinkedIn, an “Open to Work” banner will be added to their profile picture.

Our guide will show you how to turn on the “Open to Work” feature on your LinkedIn profile.

Step 1: On you LinkedIn profile, tap the “Open to” button to the left of the “Add section” button.

image

Step 2: Tap “Finding a new job” on the window that appears at the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 3: Fill out the form with the job title(s), job location(s) and other details you’d like to share.

image

Step 4: Once you’re done filling out your desired information, tap “Choose who sees you’re open” near the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 5: Tap “All LinkedIn members” or “Recruiters only,” depending on your preference.

image

Step 6: Tap the “Add to profile” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen to finish this process.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

