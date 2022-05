Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

When it comes to cryptocurrency, many are trying to figure out what it is and others are struggling to enter the space to buy and invest. Thanks to people like Kinjal Shah, a seat at the table is being made for those of diverse backgrounds, especially women and those who identify as nonbinary.