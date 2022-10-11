Platforms

Google Unveils PAIR, Another First-Party Data Solution for Display & Video 360

Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation lets publishers and advertisers securely and privately reconcile first-party data

PAIR ensures that no user-level data is ever shared between partiesGoogle
By David Cohen

2 mins ago

Google added another first-party data solution for Display & Video 360, Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation, which gives publishers and advertisers the option to securely and privately reconcile their first-party data for audiences who have visited both an advertiser’s and a publisher’s site.

