Google Unveils PAIR, Another First-Party Data Solution for Display & Video 360

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Google added another first-party data solution for Display & Video 360, Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation, which gives publishers and advertisers the option to securely and privately reconcile their first-party data for audiences who have visited both an advertiser’s and a publisher’s site.