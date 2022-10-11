Google Unveils PAIR, Another First-Party Data Solution for Display & Video 360

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Google added another first-party data solution for Display & Video 360, Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation, which gives publishers and advertisers the option to securely and privately reconcile their first-party data for audiences who have visited both an advertiser’s and a publisher’s site.