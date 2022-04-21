Programmatic

Google Remedies EU Privacy Violation With a Reject All Cookie Option

The new feature kicks off in France and will expand across Europe

the google search screen with a magnifying glass over it
The search giant was facing steep fines from privacy regulators.Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Headshot of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

3 mins ago

Google has reengineered the consent pop-up message to make it equally easy to accept or reject cookies.

Headshot of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is Adweek's tech policy reporter.

