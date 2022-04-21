Programmatic Google Remedies EU Privacy Violation With a Reject All Cookie Option The new feature kicks off in France and will expand across Europe The search giant was facing steep fines from privacy regulators.Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images By Trishla Ostwal3 mins ago Google has reengineered the consent pop-up message to make it equally easy to accept or reject cookies. Trishla Ostwal @trishlaostwal trishla.ostwal@adweek.com Trishla is Adweek's tech policy reporter. Recommended articles