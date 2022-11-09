Google Details Global Rollout of Target Frequency for YouTube

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Showing the same ads to the same people over and over benefits neither the advertisers nor the viewers, and Google’s global rollout of target frequency for YouTube is aimed at preventing that from happening.

Marvin Renaud, director of global video solutions for Google and YouTube, explained in a blog post Wednesday, “Achieving the right video ad frequency for both viewers and advertisers has always been a juggling act. That challenge has only increased as linear TV viewership in the U.S. has dropped from 100 million households in 2014 to a forecast of just 44 million by 2025. As reach declines, the number of times the audience sees an ad on TV is increasing. Seeing the same ad over and over again can be a frustrating experience for viewers, and proves wasteful for advertisers. On average, TV advertisers’ return on investment decreased by 41% when frequency exceeded six weekly impressions—which represents 46% of TV impressions served, according to a marketing mix modeling meta-analysis commissioned with Nielsen.”

The Nielsen study also found that while nearly one-half of the linear TV impressions it analyzed were considered waste, brands can increase their average weekly frequency from one to three on YouTube while maintaining a consistent ROI.

Google debuted its frequency management solution for Display & Video 360 in February, enabling advertisers to manage the number of times people see their ads across YouTube and third-party networks.

The global rollout of target frequency will let advertisers optimize toward more precise reach and frequency while maintaining a suitable advertising experience for viewers.

Advertisers can set a frequency goal of up to four per week, and Google’s systems will optimize toward maximum unique reach at the desired frequency.

Renaud said 95% of target frequency campaigns on YouTube that followed recommended best practices achieved their goals.

Google teamed up with Triscuit on a video experiment to determine the incremental ad recall that a weekly frequency of two could deliver, and the campaign achieved a 93% higher absolute ad recall lift compared with the non-frequency optimized campaign, at a 40% lower cost per lifted user.