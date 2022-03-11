Automotive Google Debuts New Vehicle Ads Format It matches consumer searches and information from dealers on criteria including condition, make, mileage, model, price Vehicle ads debuted in the U.S. and will be extended to more countries soonGoogle By David Cohen10 mins ago Google introduced a new ad format at the National Automobile Dealers Association’s NADA Show 2022 Friday, vehicle ads. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Automotive GMC Creates the World’s Biggest Tweet to Promote Its 2021 GMC Yukon By David Cohen Ad Tech Facebook’s PET Projects to Help It Navigate Changes by Apple, Google By David Cohen Platforms DoubleVerify, MoPub Expand Their Partnership to Fully Cover MoPub Marketplace By David Cohen Ecommerce Pinterest Adds Several Shopping Features in the UK, US By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising You Might Like Your Cookieless Campaign Strategy Starts With Efficiency By LiveRamp The Future of Digital Advertising Is About Context, Creative and Attention By GumGum The Drive to First-Party Data By Permutive How CTV Advertising Can Bypass Digital Media’s Awkward Teenage Years By Joe Doran