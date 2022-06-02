Ad Tech Google's Ad-Tech Stack Faces Anti-Trust Scrutiny From All Sides A guide to the various regulatory attacks on the company's ad-tech stack Google's ad tech stack is the target for multiple governments anti-trust regulation efforts.Google, Getty Images By Catherine Perloff & Trishla Ostwal18 seconds ago Google’s ad-tech stack, a line of business that is neither the major driver of the company’s revenue nor its most well known, is under new scrutiny from a panoply of governments. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Catherine Perloff @catherineperlo1 catherine.perloff@adweek.com Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter. Trishla Ostwal @trishlaostwal trishla.ostwal@adweek.com Trishla is Adweek's tech policy reporter. Recommended articles