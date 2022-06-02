Ad Tech

Google's Ad-Tech Stack Faces Anti-Trust Scrutiny From All Sides

A guide to the various regulatory attacks on the company's ad-tech stack

Google's ad tech stack is the target for multiple governments anti-trust regulation efforts.Google, Getty Images
Headshot of Catherine Perloff Headshot of Trishla Ostwal
By Catherine Perloff & Trishla Ostwal

18 seconds ago

Google’s ad-tech stack, a line of business that is neither the major driver of the company’s revenue nor its most well known, is under new scrutiny from a panoply of governments. 

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Catherine Perloff

Catherine Perloff

Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter.

Headshot of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is Adweek's tech policy reporter.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
hulu-lamelos
Streaming & OTT

Hulu’s Newest Spot Spoofs Kids’ Cereal Ads With Animated LaMelo Ball

By Mollie Cahillane

Close-up of an Xbox controller
Gaming

Xbox and Sorenson Launch a New Channel Featuring ASL Interpretation

By Samantha Nelson

Social Media Week

Evolving Relationships Between Brands and Creators in Web3

By Alexandra Bower

Social Media Week

How Anheuser-Busch Is Pushing the Beer Category to New Heights in Web3 

By Alexandra Bower

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By NP Digital

True or False? You Know Everything About Today’s Podcast Landscape

By Jocelyn Hudak

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision