Discord: How to Change Your Video Upload Quality on Mobile

Users can choose from three options

Discord users can change their video upload qualityDiscord
By Brandy Shaul

15 seconds ago

Discord now allows users to change their video upload quality in the Discord mobile application. While the “Standard” quality is selected by default, “Best Quality” and “Data Saver” options are also available to everyone. Discord Nitro subscribers also have access to 1080p video uploads.

Our guide will show you how to change your video upload quality in the Discord mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Discord app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Scroll down to the “App Settings” section and tap “Text & Media.”

image

Step 3: Under the “Video Uploads” section, tap “Best Quality,” “Standard (recommended)” or “Data Saver,” depending on your preference.

image

