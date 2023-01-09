Four years ago, The Hershey Company, which says it spends between $350 million-$450 million annually on advertising, decided it wanted more from its digital media because the company was tired of ads running too frequently, not showing up in premium environments and—worst of all—ending up adjacent to unsavory, long-tail publishers.

The solution was to buy more media through programmatic, direct channels. The Hershey Company is working toward buying 80% of its addressable media via private marketplace deals and only 20% on the open exchange, a goal it plans to hit by the end of 2023 (as of now, more than 70% of deals are via PMPs), said Vinny Rinaldi, head of media and analytics at the company.