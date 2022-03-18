Ad Tech Dentsu Named First Agency Partner for NBCU's First-Party Identity Platform The NBCUnified partnership comes ahead of next week’s One22 event The partnership will develop a scaled offering for NBCUniversal's OnePlatform. NBCUnified, Dentsu By Mollie Cahillane6 mins ago Dentsu has signed on has the first agency partner for NBCUnified, NBCUniversal’s first-party data and identify platform. Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles