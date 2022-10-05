Out of Home

What Accounts for Performance Marketers' Reluctant Embrace of Out-of-Home Advertising?

The oldest medium's shift to digital metrics has gone unnoticed—until now

A blank digital display on a bus stop, with blurred cars going by on the right to indicate their speed.
OOH is the biggest unblockable ad channel on the planet.Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images
By Barry Frey

6 mins ago

Performance marketers have heretofore been reluctant to explore the waters of out-of-home advertising, and with good reason: By and large, the industry was slow to adapt to the digital landscape. A global pandemic that forced most of the world inside didn’t help much, either; after all, nobody wants to buy a billboard that nobody is going to see. But pandemic aside, a marketing world increasingly dominated by performance had little room for the traditional OOH business, seen largely as strong in branding, reach and awareness but lacking in traditional performance tactics.

Barry Frey

Performance Marketing contributor Barry Frey is the president and CEO of the DPAA, the global trade organization for digital out of home advertising.

