Twitter: How to Turn on Password Reset Protection on Mobile

Twitter allows users to turn on password reset protection to add an extra layer of security to their account.

Our guide will show you how to turn on password reset protection from within the Twitter mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Twitter mobile app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and Support.”

Step 3: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

Step 4: Tap “Security and account access.”

Step 5: Tap “Security.”

Step 6: Tap the gray toggle to the right of “Password reset protect.”

Step 7: Enter your Twitter password on the “Save account changes” window that appears on the screen.