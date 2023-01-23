Platforms

Twitter: How to Turn on Password Reset Protection on Mobile

Users can add extra security to their account

Twitter's password reset protection feature adds extra security to a user's accountTwitter
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

8 mins ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

Twitter allows users to turn on password reset protection to add an extra layer of security to their account.

Our guide will show you how to turn on password reset protection from within the Twitter mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Twitter mobile app on iOS.

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the top-left corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings and Support.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Security and account access.”

image

Step 5: Tap “Security.”

image

Step 6: Tap the gray toggle to the right of “Password reset protect.”

image

Step 7: Enter your Twitter password on the “Save account changes” window that appears on the screen.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles