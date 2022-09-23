Sports Marketing

This Year's World Cup Is a Key Performance Marketing Opportunity for US Brands

The FIFA tournament affords multiple ways to connect with growing American fans

Two soccer players on the field, making a play for the ball.
International sporting events will contribute considerably to the 9.2% projected increase in global ad revenue for the year.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Headshot of Daniel Avshalom Headshot of Ozan Can Şişman
By Daniel Avshalom & Ozan Can Şişman

5 mins ago

Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%.

Historically, marketers have built advertising campaigns around the Olympics, taking advantage of the sports drama, excitement, human interest stories and watercooler moments captivating a global audience. Advertisers reach these engaged fans through a variety of channels, including live video streaming on mobile, which has quickly gained traction with the rise of over-the-top sports streaming.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Daniel Avshalom

Daniel Avshalom

Daniel Avshalom is the team leader and manager of the performance media department at Zoomd.

Headshot of Ozan Can Şişman

Ozan Can Şişman

Ozan Can Şişman is general manager, MENA at Adjust.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Eli Manning and Shaun OHara with Dunkin tumblers
Sports Marketing

How the Eli Manning Show Takes the Giants Brand Beyond the Football Field

By Shannon Miller

Comeback Sneaker Brand Autry Spotlights a Forgotten Tennis Star and Declares ‘the Drop is Dead’
AdFreak

Comeback Sneaker Brand Autry Spotlights a Forgotten Tennis Star and Declares ‘the Drop Is Dead’

By Brittaney Kiefer

Mozilla Report Finds People Rarely Divert From Pre-installed Browsers
Platforms

Mozilla Report Finds People Rarely Divert From Pre-installed Browsers

By Trishla Ostwal

five performers from the 2022 super bowl halftime show
Super Bowl

The NFL Names Apple Music as Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor

By Paul Hiebert

Microlearning
View All

What Is Incrementality and Why Is It Critical for Proving ROI? 

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

You Might Like

In Economic Uncertainty, Don’t Slash Ad Spend, Slash Ad Waste

By Michael Parkes, President, VideoAmp

Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Classic TV Advertising

By MNTN

How Crunchyroll, Hasbro and Mastercard Tap Fandoms

By Melissa Schumer, President of Digital Entertainment and Gaming, RCPMK

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal