Texting Boundaries Apply to Brands, Too

There’s been a lot of discussion recently around text messaging boundaries and how tech giants like Apple and Google are—or aren’t—making it easier to set important limitations on how we text to benefit mental health.

Getting a bunch of texts at the wrong time, like during a busy work day, can undoubtedly cause anxiety for some. On the other hand, text messages are proven to be the single most effective communication tool for brands to reach customers, boasting open rates of 95%. Email could never.

It’s up to brands to ensure that they’re being mindful of their audience. You could start by partnering with a reputable SMS platform that has established strong relationships with cellular carriers and can guide you in best practices. After that, develop a strategy that allows for a positive, helpful experience for customers, one that doesn’t simply add to the clutter.

Here are six boundaries to set that will keep your customers engaged and happy with your brand.

Don’t be a double texter

Outside of holidays that center around shopping and deals, like Black Friday, avoid sending more than two messages in one day. Our data shows that going beyond this magic number is likely to cause a spike in unsubscribes. If you’re texting twice in a day about, say, a 24-hour sale, send the second one to a smaller audience of people who have shown interest through engagement, clicks or purchases in the past.

Don’t get too personal, too fast

Just as you wouldn’t text a friend who doesn’t speak to their parents “Happy Mother’s Day,” avoid sending blanketed text messages that could be deemed insensitive or hurtful to some recipients. Consider allowing customers to opt out of receiving texts for certain holidays so, when you have a great Mother’s Day sale to promote, it only reaches those that welcome it.

Don’t be an oversharer

There’s a fine line between helpful updates and going too far. Brands may think they’re being useful by providing customers with detailed information on where their order is during every step of its journey or blasting out a reminder about every new item they might be interested in that’s on sale or back in stock—but when it comes to a forum like texting, that can easily encroach on spam territory. Be mindful about what constitutes an important and valuable update for your customers and adjust your strategy accordingly.

Don’t foster a one-sided relationship

You’d know something is wrong in a text thread when all the messages are coming from one person. While not quite as extreme, the best brands offer a two-way communication tool where the shopper can also interact. Keep in mind that not every interaction needs to be purchase-related. Consider asking subscribers to answer a trivia question or check out a new recipe, blog post or playlist.

Don’t send late-night texts

Or early morning texts. Be mindful of the recipient’s timezone, and only send messages during hours where you can be confident that the recipient is up and active. If you’re targeting a specific demographic, use that as a consideration for timing as well. For example, don’t text parents during dinnertime hours for little ones or about work-specific products on a Sunday. No one wants the Sunday scaries.

Don’t send anon messages

Sharing contact cards with your audiences can be another great way to make sure your messages don’t get lost in the shuffle or come off as anonymous spam. Customers will recognize who messages are coming from and will be able to decide whether they want to pay attention, resulting in happier audiences.

With deliverability issues from email providers, promotionals flooding inboxes and more people going mobile-only, SMS should be a fundamental part of your marketing strategy. Going about it the right way will be the difference between building long-term customer relationships or creating new enemies, so striking the right balance in 2023 and beyond will be key.