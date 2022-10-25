Performing All Around the World With Affiliate Marketing

The rise of ecommerce and the digitally native consumer has brought new opportunities for brands to branch out and reach consumers in new markets. The U.S. ecommerce market is certainly enormous, with revenue reaching over $767 billion in 2021 and expected to grow to over $1.3 trillion in 2025. But these numbers are still a fraction compared to global ecommerce growth, which is expected to reach over $7.3 trillion in that same timeframe.