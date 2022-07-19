How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Consumers view loyalty programs favorably and willingly enroll to receive rewards from their favorite brands. However, if the program is not easily accessible and intuitive, it will inevitably lead to a lag in member participation, rendering the program less effective. In fact, the average consumer belongs to 14.8 loyalty programs but is only active in 6.7 of them.