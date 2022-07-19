How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Consumers view loyalty programs favorably and willingly enroll to receive rewards from their favorite brands. However, if the program is not easily accessible and intuitive, it will inevitably lead to a lag in member participation, rendering the program less effective. In fact, the average consumer belongs to 14.8 loyalty programs but is only active in 6.7 of them.