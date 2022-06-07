Platforms

Facebook: How to Clear Your Search History

Users can delete the log of items they've previously searched for

Facebook keeps a log of the queries a user has searched forMeta
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

5 mins ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

When users search for something on Facebook, the social network will remember what they searched for as part of their search history. Users have the option to clear their search history at any time. Our guide will show you how this is done.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Social Pro Daily

Facebook: Here’s How to Stop Saving Your Off-Facebook Activityicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Performance Marketing

Google Is Rolling Out New App Advertising Solutions for Developersicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Performance Marketing

Instagram: How to Delete a Reels Videoicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Instagram: How to Restore a Recently Deleted Posticon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom