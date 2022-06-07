Facebook: How to Clear Your Search History

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

When users search for something on Facebook, the social network will remember what they searched for as part of their search history. Users have the option to clear their search history at any time. Our guide will show you how this is done.