Performance Marketing

Are You Using Social Media to Inspire Younger Buyers?

Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly turning to social networks for advice. Here's how performance marketers can leverage this trend

young people looking at their cellphones
Performance marketers looking to capture the tech-savvy market have to consider speed, efficiency and social change.We Are/Getty Images
Headshot of Jessica Hawthorne-Castro
By Jessica Hawthorne-Castro

3 mins ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

Whether they’re following accounts that inspire them, perusing videos, researching products or connecting with their favorite brands, the younger generations of American consumers are clearly influenced by social media. More of them also want to become influencers, start their own businesses and get involved in new hobbies.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Jessica Hawthorne-Castro

Jessica Hawthorne-Castro

Performance Marketing contributor Jessica Hawthorne-Castro is the CEO of Hawthorne Advertising.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
tiktok logo and whalar logo
Platforms

TikTok’s New Creator Marketplace API Is Its Latest Appeal to Advertisersicon-image

By Emmy Liederman

5 Performance Marketing Trends to Watch in 2022
Performance Marketing

5 Performance Marketing Trends to Watch in 2022icon-image

By Jessica Hawthorne-Castro

Influencers & Creators

The Tools and Tech You’ll Need to Level Up Your Influencer Marketingicon-image

By Jon Claydon

A smartphone user downloading the TikTok app.
Social Commerce

The ‘TikTok Difference’ Delivers—Here’s How and Whyicon-image

By Yair Yaskerovitch

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Podcasts Meet the Mental Health Moment and Brands Should be Listening

By Kelli Hurley

How Booking.com Breaks Down Barriers for LGBTQ+ Travelers

By Stéphane Mead and Tom van Gessel

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar