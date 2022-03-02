Beer & Spirits A Toast to the Feminine ‘Spirit’ Three women are making headway in changing the mindset and marketing of female-founded liquor brands Brenne founder Allison Parc's career brought her from the barre to the bar.Brenne By Georgette Moger-Petraske6 mins ago “There’s something missing here.” That’s ever the observation at the heart of invention. Georgette Moger-Petraske Georgette Moger-Petraske is a cocktail and spirits travel journalist and author of the bestselling drinks memoir, Sasha Petraske Regarding Cocktails (Phaidon). Recommended articles