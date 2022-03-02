Beer & Spirits

A Toast to the Feminine ‘Spirit’

Three women are making headway in changing the mindset and marketing of female-founded liquor brands

Brenne founder Allison Parc's career brought her from the barre to the bar.Brenne
Headshot of Georgette Moger-Petraske
By Georgette Moger-Petraske

6 mins ago

“There’s something missing here.” That’s ever the observation at the heart of invention.

Headshot of Georgette Moger-Petraske

Georgette Moger-Petraske

Georgette Moger-Petraske is a cocktail and spirits travel journalist and author of the bestselling drinks memoir, Sasha Petraske Regarding Cocktails (Phaidon).

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Rumpl Texts Influencers to Join Blanket Brand's Indoor Product Moves

Branding

Rumpl Turns to SMS as Luxury Blanket Brand Moves Indoors

By Kaleigh Moore

Aflac's sales team used the Data Axle Genie

Technology

Data Axle Genie Conjures a Solution for Aflac Amid the Pandemic

By Rafael Canton

triller black creatives

Experiential

Triller Aims to Empower Black Creators With Conference in September

By Rafael Canton

panda express food

Performance Marketing

How Panda Express Reversed a Sales Slump With Direct Mail

By Tara Weiss

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


3 Trends That Are Shifting the State of Audio

By Cassy Hough


History Is Repeating Itself in the Current Digital Advertising Landscape

By Kelly Nash, Data Product Lead, IBM Watson Advertising


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans


Marketers Still Aren’t Ready for a World Without Cookies

By Epsilon