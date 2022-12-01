Ye’s Acquisition of Parler Is Off

Did controversial social platform Parler decide that Ye would ramp up the controversy past its comfort level, or did a loss of endorsements make the application’s price tag too high for the artist formerly known as Kanye West? We may never know.

What we do know is that Ye’s agreement to acquire Parler, revealed in mid-October, is off.

Parler parent Parlement Technologies said in a brief statement Thursday, “Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Parler debuted in September 2018, pitching itself as a free-speech alternative to established social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, and it saw a surge in downloads and active users around the time of the 2020 presidential election in the U.S.

The app’s use to incite participants in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, led to its removal from the Apple App Store and Google Play, as well as Amazon Web Services discontinuing its hosting services.

Parler was reinstated by Apple last May after releasing what it called a “PG” version of the app, with “enhanced threat and incitement reporting tools,” and Google allowed it back on Google Play last month.

Ye’s accounts on Instagram and Twitter were restricted in October for antisemitic posts, including a since-deleted tweet saying (unedited): “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has since reinstated Ye’s account on that platform.

On the endorsement side, the biggest blow to Ye was the decision by Adidas Oct. 25 to cut ties with hm and halt their Yeezy collaboration, after intense pressure earlier that week.