Sexual health care company Wisp has, for years, relied on digital channels like paid search, social and affiliate marketing to get the word out about its telemedicine services, which expedite access to sexual and reproductive health care. By last June, Wisp was ready to diversify its media mix, especially as the Supreme Court was slated to overturn Roe v. Wade, meaning more people would need access to the emergency contraceptive and soon-to-launch abortion medication the company provides.