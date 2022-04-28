Chat & Messaging

WhatsApp to Debut Communities

The Meta-owned messaging app is also rolling out several features for groups

Communities will enable WhatsApp users to bring separate groups together under a single umbrellaWhatsApp
By David Cohen

2 mins ago

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp isn’t just for one-on-one conversations, and it reinforced that notion with last week’s introduction of a Communities option, as well as new features for its existing groups functionality.

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

