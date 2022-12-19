WhatsApp Rolls Out Accidental Delete Feature

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

WhatsApp introduced an accidental delete feature on Android and iOS for cases when a user meant to delete messages from being seen by anyone on the application and mistakenly tapped on Delete for Me instead.

People have five seconds to take advantage of accidental delete.

The Delete for Everyone option debuted with a seven-minute window in October 2017, and the window was extended to 60 hours this past August.