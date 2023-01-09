Social How-To

WhatsApp: How to Use Avatar Stickers

Embellishments are organized into themes, such as 'Happy' and 'Sad'

WhatsApp users can send stickers in conversations featuring their avatarMeta
By Brandy Shaul

1 min ago

After WhatsApp users create an avatar to represent them in the messaging application, they can send stickers in conversations featuring their avatar.

Our guide will show you how to use these avatar stickers in conversations in the WhatsApp mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: Open a WhatsApp conversation and tap the stickers icon at the far-right side of the text-entry field.

image

Step 2: Tap the “Avatar” icon (the circular icon that appears to be smiling) at the bottom of the screen.

image

From there, you can tap an avatar sticker to send it in the conversation. You can also tap various categories, such as “Love” and “Happy,” to view stickers that match those themes.

image

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

