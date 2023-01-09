WhatsApp: How to Use Avatar Stickers

After WhatsApp users create an avatar to represent them in the messaging application, they can send stickers in conversations featuring their avatar.

Our guide will show you how to use these avatar stickers in conversations in the WhatsApp mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: Open a WhatsApp conversation and tap the stickers icon at the far-right side of the text-entry field.

Step 2: Tap the “Avatar” icon (the circular icon that appears to be smiling) at the bottom of the screen.

From there, you can tap an avatar sticker to send it in the conversation. You can also tap various categories, such as “Love” and “Happy,” to view stickers that match those themes.