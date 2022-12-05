WhatsApp: How to Send Messages to Yourself

WhatsApp now allows users to send messages to themselves in the messaging application on mobile devices. For instance, users could send themselves a shopping list or leave themselves a reminder to complete a task.

Our guide will show you how to send messages to yourself in the WhatsApp app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: On WhatsApp’s “Chats” screen, tap the new chat icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: You should appear as the first contact in the list. Tap yourself.

From there, you can begin sending messages to yourself.