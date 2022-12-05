Social How-To

WhatsApp: How to Send Messages to Yourself

Users can write reminders, notes and more

The feature is rolling out globally on Android and iOSWhatsApp
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

3 seconds ago

WhatsApp now allows users to send messages to themselves in the messaging application on mobile devices. For instance, users could send themselves a shopping list or leave themselves a reminder to complete a task.

Our guide will show you how to send messages to yourself in the WhatsApp app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: On WhatsApp’s “Chats” screen, tap the new chat icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: You should appear as the first contact in the list. Tap yourself.

image

From there, you can begin sending messages to yourself.

image

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Recommended articles