Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney , NBCU , Publicis Media , The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7 .

The food and hospitality publisher Eater, a Vox Media title, has partnered with the publishing imprint Abrams to release seven books, the latest brand extension from within the Vox Media portfolio and the first literary venture from Eater.