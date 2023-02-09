Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

Tech delivery service Uber Eats is to launch a new post-checkout ad service during the Super Bowl, which will allow brands to promote services and products while they await their order delivery with Paramount+, one of the first advertisers.

The first ads will begin to roll out within the Uber Eats app during the Big Game to capitalize on an expected surge in demand from consumers watching the Super Bowl. Last year, it saw a spike in orders of 20% in the U.S. and over 30% for convenience stores, Uber claimed.

The feature was revealed in October when Uber announced the creation of its dedicated advertising division alongside several other services.

The belief is that by showing advertising creative post-checkout, as consumers track their food, grocery or alcohol orders, brands can reach Uber’s consumer network while they are most highly engaged.

Uber has revealed that its advertising business now exceeds annual revenue of $500 million, while in October, it claimed to have a global user base of 122 million monthly active users.

According to its full-year results for 2022 announced Wednesday, the delivery side of the business saw books grow by 14% year-on-year to reach $14.3 billion, with delivery revenue up over a fifth (21%) to $2.9 billion.

Uber will also be advertising during the Super Bowl to promote its membership offer Uber One, in a spot featuring Diddy and his search to create a tune.

In a statement, Mark Grether, general manager for Uber’s advertising division, said that brands were aiming to justify their advertising spend more than ever.

“Through new solutions like Post-checkout Ads on Uber Eats, we’re able to provide partners with powerful advertising opportunities like access to the big game. While the big game plays on the TV screen, our consumers are checking out the delivery status of their order and our partner’s brand ad,” he added.

Other ad formats offered by Uber Eats include journey ads, which run during a consumer’s trip using ad units to drive purchases and brand awareness, sponsored listings, sponsored emails and homepage billboards, which display messaging on its homepage.