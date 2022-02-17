Platforms

Twitter Users Can Pin Up to 6 DMs to the Top of Their Inbox

The new feature rolled out across Android, iOS, web

Pin itTwitter
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

1 second ago

Twitter users can now pin up to six direct message conversations to the top of their inbox.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

