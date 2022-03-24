Chat & Messaging Twitter Users Can Now Search Their DMs by Keyword The change rolled out across Android, iOS, web Users had previously been able to search their DMs only for people’s names or the names of group chatsTwitter By David Cohen15 mins ago Twitter rolled out a significant update to its search functionality for direct messages, across Android, iOS and the web. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Chat & Messaging WhatsApp Starts Letting Users Set Photos, Videos as ‘View Once’ By David Cohen Chat & Messaging WhatsApp Enables Users to Move Their Entire Chat History Between Operating Systems By David Cohen Chat & Messaging Messenger From Facebook Celebrates Its 10th Birthday With 1 New Feature for Each Year By David Cohen Chat & Messaging Cross-App Group Chats Roll Out for Instagram, Messenger From Facebook By David Cohen Microlearning View All How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right You Might Like Social Advertising Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated or Stressful By Hootsuite Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data Capture Hearts and Attention With Data-Driven Sports Marketing By Lauren Evans, CMO, Spirable (Genius Sports) Automotive Marketing Today Is All About Finding Opportunity in the Known Unknowns By Kim Stonehouse