Twitter Users Can Now Search Their DMs by Keyword

The change rolled out across Android, iOS, web

Users had previously been able to search their DMs only for people’s names or the names of group chatsTwitter
By David Cohen

15 mins ago

Twitter rolled out a significant update to its search functionality for direct messages, across Android, iOS and the web.

