Twitter Tweaks Eligibility Requirements for Community Notes

Twitter once again tweaked its Community Notes crowdsourced fact-checking initiative, which was hatched as Birdwatch in January 2021.

The company said in a tweet, “In September, we began requiring that new contributors unlock the ability to write notes by first making valuable ratings. This increased average note quality so much that, today, we are retroactively requiring that all contributors meet these criteria in order to write notes.”

Twitter

Twitter said users who were admitted to Community Notes prior to September and earned a rating impact score of five or higher, or a writing impact score of one or higher, will have their writing ability unlocked, while those who have not yet reached those levels will not earn writing ability until they do so.

The social network tweeted, “Contributors spend time and energy rating notes. Today’s change means that the typical note contributors see and rate will be of substantially higher quality, making better use of all of that time and energy.”