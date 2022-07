Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1 .

Twitter’s potential future owner, Elon Musk, quite emphatically expressed his desire for employees of another company he owns, Tesla, to come to the office to work, but actions being taken by the still-Musk-free Twitter are trending in the other direction.