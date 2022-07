Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1 .

Twitter said in a Schedule 14A form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday that it called a special meeting of shareholders Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. PT to vote on Elon Musk’s $44 billion agreement to acquire the company.