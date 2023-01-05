Twitter Reportedly Lays Off More Data Scientists, Engineers

The layoffs continue at Twitter, with Erin Woo of The Information reporting that roughly 40 data scientists and engineers who specialized in refining machine learning to optimize ads on the platform were let go late Wednesday.

Twitter eliminated its press relations team and could not be reached for comment.

The cuts follow the resignation Tuesday of product engineering lead Behnam Rezaei.

A person with direct knowledge of the layoffs told Woo those impacted had been working on using machine learning to show Twitter users the most relevant ads based on their interests and behavior on the platform, adding that very few engineers remain in this area, representing a marked opposite from platforms such as Google and Meta.

Aside from Rezaei leaving Twitter, Zoe Schiffer at Platformer reported last December that senior director of engineering Luke Simon, who had been leading the company’s revenue organization, had been fired, and Platformer colleague Casey Newton reported earlier this week that acting head of human resources Katie Marcotte left Twitter.

Woo reported that Twitter’s workforce has been slashed from some 7,500 at the end of 2021 to roughly 2,000 following a round of layoffs last month that primarily affected the company’s public policy team.