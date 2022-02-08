Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Twitter Promotes Dalana Brand to Chief People and Diversity Officer

She joined the company in August 2018 and most recently was vp, people experience and head of inclusion and diversity

Prior to Twitter, Dalana Brand served as vp, total rewards at Electronic ArtsDalana Brand/Twitter
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

5 mins ago

Twitter promoted Dalana Brand to chief people and diversity officer.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

C-Suite

Doug Frisbie Glides From Facebook to Snapchat

By David Cohen

C-Suite

Snap Promotes Sofia Gross to Head of Policy Partnership and Social Impact

By David Cohen

C-Suite

Andrew Bosworth to Become Facebook’s CTO in 2022

By David Cohen

C-Suite

Twitter Promotes Sarah Personette to Chief Customer Officer

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Full Funnel Vision: How 6 Performance-Driven Brands Use TV Throughout the Marketing Funnel

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


5 Ways Podcasts Are Redefining Black Representation

By Nidia Serrano


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans