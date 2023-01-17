Twitter Opens Up Waitlist for Verification for Organizations

Twitter began accepting applications for the upcoming debut of Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Twitter Blue for Business.

A square company badge will appear next to the display name of businesses that subscribe, and those businesses will be able to link affiliated brands, businesses and individuals to the account.

Those accounts will display a small badge of the parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.

The waitlist application asks for a business’ or organization’s name, Twitter handle, email address, the full name of the person filling out the application, website, country, size (number of employees) and expected number of affiliated accounts.