Twitter Introduces Pinned Lists

Twitter introduced a new pinned Lists feature and extended its Community Notes crowdsourced fact-checking initiative to more countries.

Owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday that users can tap Lists on their profile page, create Lists of accounts to follow and tap the pin icon, which will enable them to swipe left and right between Lists and the Following and For You feeds.

And the social network said in a tweet from its Community Notes account that contributors are now being admitted from Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the U.K., joining the U.S.

Interested users in those markets can sign up here.